Hundreds without power across several western North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, more than 800 customers are without power in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County.

According to a Montana-Dakota Utilities map, transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power.

A restoration time is not known. Check with your power provider for the latest information.

