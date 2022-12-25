Hundreds without power across several western North Dakota counties

File Photo: Power crews
File Photo: Power crews
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, more than 800 customers are without power in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County.

According to a Montana-Dakota Utilities map, transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power.

A restoration time is not known. Check with your power provider for the latest information.

