Grief over the holidays; how one Bismarck woman supports families

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the holiday season can evoke joyful spirits as families gather together, it can also be a difficult time for those who are grieving a loved one. Your News Leader spoke with one Bismarck woman who’s worked over the years to support families through loss and pain.

Grief... the emotion is felt by everyone at some point or another. And it doesn’t always come the way, or at the time, you’d expect.

“If there were stages it would indicate linear healing, meaning you start with the event of death and you do nothing but move forward, but grief is not like that,” said Carleen Hennenfent, Bismarck resident.

Holidays can be stressful even when you’re not missing a loved one. But the stress can make it more difficult to cope with a loss. Many find that grief is a sharper pain around the holidays.

“You often finding people saying they feel worse two to three years out, and the question why is that happening. The first year everyone is on auto pilot. It [also] has a tendency to magnify when there’s a holiday,” said Hennenfent.

That’s why grief experts say it’s a good idea to reach out to loved ones and ask them if you can be there for them in specific ways.

“Ask do you need help decorating the tree? Or would it be alright if we make sure your sidewalks and driveways stay shoveled? Or, can we pick you up and take you to church?” suggested Hennenfent.

Grief experts say if you’re struggling, reach out to someone to talk, drink water, exercise, and take care of yourself one step at a time. They also say it’s good to cry and but also to laugh.

Carleen Hennenfent is also an author who’s written a book on grief titled Incomplete.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.