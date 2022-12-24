Capital Electric Cooperative members receive messages asking to conserve power

North Dakota Linemen
North Dakota Linemen(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Electric Cooperative customers took to social media after receiving an email last night to conserve power.

The email said: ‘...the demand for electricity is forecasted to exceed the limits of resources available...,’ known as a Level 2 energy alert. According to a spokesperson with the company, Lincoln and Menoken had an unrelated power outage this morning that was quickly resolved.

The spokesperson said if power needs to be shut off, known as a Level 3 alert, members would be get additional notifications.

