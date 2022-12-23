BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wedding ring that belonged to a woman who passed away 52 years ago was found in a North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle.

Dan Furry from The Salvation Army says the ring was dropped into a kettle this week in Barnes County.

Furry adds there was a note attached to the ring that said, “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. Was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving and caring and giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this. She is still giving! Love you mom!”

Wedding ring donated to North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle (KFYR)

Furry says the ring will go toward providing food, shelter and care to those in need.

“We regularly see generous acts like this. People who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live. We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander.

The annual Red Kettle campaign runs through December 24th.

