Wedding ring donated to North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle

Wedding ring donated to ND Salvation Army Kettle
Wedding ring donated to ND Salvation Army Kettle(NONE)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wedding ring that belonged to a woman who passed away 52 years ago was found in a North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle.

Dan Furry from The Salvation Army says the ring was dropped into a kettle this week in Barnes County.

Furry adds there was a note attached to the ring that said, “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. Was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving and caring and giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this. She is still giving! Love you mom!”

Wedding ring donated to North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle
Wedding ring donated to North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle(KFYR)

Furry says the ring will go toward providing food, shelter and care to those in need.

“We regularly see generous acts like this. People who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live. We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander.

The annual Red Kettle campaign runs through December 24th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
ND Woman missing in Arizona
North Dakota Woman Missing in Arizona
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
Shannon Brandt
9-1-1 Transcript released from McHenry teen death

Latest News

Reindeer Ranch
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
Bowman Co girls bb
Bowman County Girls Basketball
Bell ringer
Headline: Minot Salvation Army Keeps Pushing to reach $170,000 goal
Last week’s storm had plow crews working around the clock -- until visibility was so low their...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances