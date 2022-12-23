Still dashing to the store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Christmas dinner menus have been planned and the stockings hung. But some people might still be running to stores to shop for gifts before the holidays begin this weekend.

Dashing through the snow and to the stores, is the journey some people are taking just a few days before Christmas. The snow, cold or just plain procrastination is leading some folks to last minute shopping.

“Not yet, but I plan to. Just been a little busy with school but it got cancelled today, so that opens up some time for me,” Austin Eichmann, last minute shopper.

Wrapping up gifts at the last minute is a yearly occurrence for some. But this year there are several good reasons people waited before stuffing stockings. “The storms the last few weeks have stopped people from being able to get in and get their shopping done and now we are seeing them come this week and get all of it finished,” said Makalah Auer marketing director for Kirkwood Mall.

Vendors are noticing what times the shopping crowd picks up in the mall, and it’s later than one would expect. “From eight to nine p.m. is when I see that large influx of people coming and trying to sneak in real quick before the stores close,” said Bill Brien vendor.

According to Google, one in three last minute shoppers say they choose where to buy their gifts based on how soon they can get them. So, while it might be frantic, people who shop at the last minute usually have a plan. “I have an idea, but I just got to get out of the house and do it,” said Eichmann.

Kirkwood Mall will be open till 9 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas day.

According to a Gallup poll, 2022 holiday shoppers are expected to spend to around 800 dollars on gifts this year.

