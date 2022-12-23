Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
ND Woman missing in Arizona
North Dakota Woman Missing in Arizona
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
Shannon Brandt
9-1-1 Transcript released from McHenry teen death

Latest News

Video shows street before and during blizzard
Reindeer Ranch
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
Bowman Co girls bb
Bowman County Girls Basketball
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina