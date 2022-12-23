Refugees get to see Santa for the first time

Santa visits refugees
Santa visits refugees(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees.

Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was their first-time seeing Santa. The families that received gifts come from all around the world from Ukraine to Peru.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
ND Woman missing in Arizona
North Dakota Woman Missing in Arizona
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
Shannon Brandt
9-1-1 Transcript released from McHenry teen death

Latest News

Delivering presents
Unconventional UPS drop off gets Christmas packages delivered on time
Still shopping
Still dashing to the store
1.7 trillion Armstrong quote
House passes massive spending bill; ND’s delegation doesn’t support it
Gymnastic teams visit
Delivery for Seniors