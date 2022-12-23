Refugees get to see Santa for the first time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees.

Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was their first-time seeing Santa. The families that received gifts come from all around the world from Ukraine to Peru.

