BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates.

https://www.bismarckairport.com/

https://www.motairport.com/

https://www.fargoairport.com/

https://gfkairport.com/

https://www.flywilliston.net/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.