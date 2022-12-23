House passes massive spending bill; ND’s delegation doesn’t support it

By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House of Representatives passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill Friday, sending it to the President’s desk to be signed.

The 4,000-page bill, which was unveiled this week, includes more than $850 billion for defense and more than $750 billion for discretionary spending. Senator John Hoeven and Representative Kelly Armstrong voted against the bill; Senator Kevin Cramer didn’t vote.

“What’s not in this bill is as bad as what’s in it. There’s no real funding for border security, there’s no extension of Title 42, so now we’ve left it in the hands of the courts again. It’s absolutely abhorrent the amount of money we’re printing to pay for this stuff,” said Rep. Armstrong.

The massive bill includes a provision that clarifies the vice president doesn’t have the power to overturn a presidential election, something former President Donald Trump and protestors on January 6 urged Vice President Mike Pence to do in 2021. The bill funds government agencies through September 2023.

