Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe getting ready for Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, it can be hard over the holidays to find a hot meal and company, but Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is welcoming anyone for a Christmas meal. They’re expecting around 200 patrons to show up.

Each day volunteers prepare a hot fresh meal. The Christmas menu is pan-fried walleye, meatloaf, twice-baked potatoes, beans and Perkins Pies, but they can’t wait to serve the community.

“A lot of folks who don’t have anywhere else to go come here, keep warm and a lot of times we’re here all day,” said Mark Meier, executive director.

Meier wants to let people know that the Soup Cafe is for anyone, even those just looking for company. It will be open from 11-3 on Christmas with the help of volunteers.

“Helping out other people, people don’t get the need to have enough food, it’s better to help cuz you feel like you’re giving to the people because they don’t have what you have,” said Avery Heid, Bismarck.

Avery Heid says she has fun volunteering with her family. For them, it won’t be a one-time act of kindness. To Avery’s mother, volunteering sends a message.

“To be humble, and what others don’t have, and how fortunate they are to do this, and show them, give thanks,” said LeAnn Heid, Bismarck.

The cafe’s patron numbers have been up 25-40 percent from last year’s, some of it due to current food prices.

“Well, I would just like the community to know that this is for everybody. A lot of folks who maybe are lonely, they don’t feel like cooking a Christmas meal come to the Heavens Helper’s Soup Cafe,” said Meier.

To get the Christmas meal prepped, it will take around 35 -40 volunteers. The Christmas meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on the December 25. Many of the entrees will be made fresh on Christmas morning.

