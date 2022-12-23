Headline: Minot Salvation Army Keeps Pushing to reach $170,000 goal

Bell ringer
Bell ringer(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot’s Salvation Army is appealing to the public for support.

The organization is 60 percent short of its Kettle Bell Campaign this year. Compared to 2021 they failed to reach their goal by only 10 percent. John Woodard, the executive director of Minot’s Salvation Army said, the Kettle Bell Campaign ends this coming Saturday, but fundraising is going to continue until January 31st.

“We’re not giving up. We’re going to have other fundraisers throughout the year again, because we do need to make this goal and we’re going to make it one way or the other,” Woodard said.

Woodard said the mail-in checks and in-person donations will help bolster next year’s budget. He said 90 percent of the money goes to their projects and the rest goes to administrative costs.

Checks can get mailed or delivered at 315 Western Ave Minot, ND 58701, goes till January 31.

To volunteer to ring, go to https://www.registertoring.com

To donate to the local Salvation Army, go to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

(100 percent goes to Minot location when zip code is entered)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
ND Woman missing in Arizona
North Dakota Woman Missing in Arizona
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
Shannon Brandt
9-1-1 Transcript released from McHenry teen death

Latest News

Reindeer Ranch
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
Bowman Co girls bb
Bowman County Girls Basketball
Wedding ring donated to ND Salvation Army Kettle
Wedding ring donated to North Dakota Salvation Army Kettle
Last week’s storm had plow crews working around the clock -- until visibility was so low their...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances