Headline: Minot Salvation Army Keeps Pushing to reach $170,000 goal

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot’s Salvation Army is appealing to the public for support.

The organization is 60 percent short of its Kettle Bell Campaign this year. Compared to 2021 they failed to reach their goal by only 10 percent. John Woodard, the executive director of Minot’s Salvation Army said, the Kettle Bell Campaign ends this coming Saturday, but fundraising is going to continue until January 31st.

“We’re not giving up. We’re going to have other fundraisers throughout the year again, because we do need to make this goal and we’re going to make it one way or the other,” Woodard said.

Woodard said the mail-in checks and in-person donations will help bolster next year’s budget. He said 90 percent of the money goes to their projects and the rest goes to administrative costs.

Checks can get mailed or delivered at 315 Western Ave Minot, ND 58701, goes till January 31.

To volunteer to ring, go to https://www.registertoring.com

To donate to the local Salvation Army, go to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

(100 percent goes to Minot location when zip code is entered)

