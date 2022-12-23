Delivery for Seniors

Gymnastic teams visit
Gymnastic teams visit(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts.

Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.

Becky Haverlock visits about once or twice a month and says she knew what to get them. “I know they appreciate seeing people and that’s why we have the kids come and they just really enjoy it, and it makes them smile,” said Haverlock.

The few people who weren’t home will get their gifts from nurses later.

