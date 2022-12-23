Bowman County Girls Basketball

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After dropping the season opener to 9th ranked Central McLean, the Bulldogs girls basketball team has clicked off four straight victories. A winning streak is not really a surprise because Bowman County is on the list of top teams in Region Seven.

Bowman County Head Coach, Jaci Mrnak said “we are continuing to build on our confidence. I think they got a lot of confidence last year and continue to build our high-octane offense, our high-octane defense and try to get in teams faces and make quick points.”

The Bulldogs are a talented team, but they’re also a young team. Ellie Powell is the only senior on the roster. She’s also the tallest player on the team.

Mrnak, “Ellie is our only senior and she’s an amazing senior. She is an amazing leader. I’ve coached her since she’s been an 8th grader so I’ve coached her for 5 years and I see that as a good thing because we have an amazing leader to lead us to hopefully to a successful season again and the younger girls really look to her for guidance.”

The Bulldogs are getting votes in the statewide poll and nearly half of the players on Bowman County roster have a grade 10 (sophomore) to their name.

Mrnak, “so we have Jaci Fischer, she’s a junior. She’s one of our girls that we look at to score at will. We have Kenzie Homelvig. She’s going to step into a new role. She’s a junior. We have some really awesome sophomores, a huge sophomore class. We have Raegen Honeyman. We have Landyn Gerbig, Adyson Gerbig, Julie Sarsland they’re all sophomores so they’re going to step into huge roles this season for us.”

Bowman County’s game at New England was snowed out last week. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home match-up against Hazen on December 29.

