Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to China.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud as Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Outdoor ice skating rink in Bismarck
Outdoor ice rink openings in Bismarck
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her
Flood forecasting at the NWS
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota