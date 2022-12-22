United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Collin Knorr

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Collin Knorr has been waiting for this moment his whole life.

“That was incredible... being able to be a part of that is a dream come true,” said Collin, a senior at South Prairie High School.

South Prairie has been waiting for this moment for its whole life.

“We’ve been trying to build these programs, literally, from the ground up,” said SPHS Athletic Director Bryan Kramer.

Collin is the school’s first-ever college athletics commit.

“I knew he always wanted to be a Bison,” said Justin Wieseler, SPHS football coach.

He’s going to his dream school: North Dakota State.

“Growing up with green and gold on me all the time, going to all the games... being able to be a part of that and take up the reigns after my parents and that legacy, it’s really cool,” said Collin.

Collin’s parents both went to NDSU. His mom was a four-time All-American high jumper and his dad started at defensive tackle for the Bison football team.

“He’s a, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ kid. Good character… That’s the first impression I had of him,” said Wieseler.

In the Royals’ seven years of competition, they’ve won just three varsity games.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of success in my tenure, but I wouldn’t trade it,” said Collin.

The losses led some to leave.

“We had a lot of kids who quit because (they thought), ‘If you don’t win, then why play?’” said Collin.

He stayed true to the white and blue.

“Hopefully the younger kids can see this and see what it takes. Here’s our model now,” said Wieseler.

South Prairie doubled its win total this year... from one win to two.

“We were able to show some of those kids that you can win, and I think that there’s a long future here. I’ll be keeping track of this team,” said Collin.

The school’s commit won’t be the last.

Collin signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning and will play tight end and linebacker for the Bison.

