Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the incident at around 11p.m.

Jodee was life flighted to another medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

