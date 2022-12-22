Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case

Police identify victim
Police identify victim(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the incident at around 11p.m.

Jodee was life flighted to another medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

