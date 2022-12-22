Sports Spotlight: new era of girls hockey in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Blizzard was the first girls hockey team to find continued success in North Dakota.

A program that began with the inception of the sport in 2002, they’ve been to 12 of the 20 state title games. As the sport started to grow, the four-school co-op had talked about splitting it in half.

“I think this has been a conversation over the last 10 years or so. We’ve brought in Bismarck hockey boosters; we’ve brought in parents. We’ve brought in people from all over to help decide what’s the best thing to do for kids in our community,” said Ben Lervick, Century activities director.

“We found out pretty much at the end of the season that we were going to give it a good, hard look, and it was pretty soon after there that we knew we were splitting into two teams and had all summer to prepare for it,” said Tim Meyer, Century head coach and former Blizzard head coach.

And two new teams were born. Century and St. Mary’s make one, and Legacy and Bismarck make the other.

“I think it was a good opportunity to start some new cultures on these teams and build a new identity for two different teams in Bismarck which will be exciting,” said Brenna Curl, Century hockey junior.

“I think it adds a very competitive dynamic. As a BHS student, I know having the competitive dynamic between Legacy and Century has created so much morale for us, and having that in girls hockey is so special,” said Ella Gabel, Legacy-Bismarck hockey senior.

Tim Meyer took over the Century team after coaching the Blizzard for the past decade. Another familiar face in Bismarck youth hockey earned the Legacy-Bismarck job.

“It’s about our players making history and allowing our players to make history. That’s been our motto. It’s your team, do what you want to do. It’s your team to make. Your team to make history. What kind of culture do you want to grow?” said Nick Johnson, Legacy-Bismarck hockey head coach.

As one of the newest varsity sports in North Dakota, the growth of a sport is always a positive.

“I think it’s great for the game of hockey, for girls hockey. To grow the sport, get more teams involved. For the future as a state, hopefully, we can get an east region and a west region. Get region tournaments and things like that. I think it’s always great to expand the sport,” said Johnson.

“I think it’s just really unique when you have the opportunity to have a first-year program and have a lot of say in how that team moves forward. So, one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to is seeing where this team is in 10 years,” said Meyer.

For the athletes, this year is about creating a foundation for the future.

“I think this first season is something we want to prove to ourselves and everyone in this town that this is something we can do, this will be great for us, and this will be great for the future of the program,” said Gabel.

“Just a good culture. A team that works hard. That we develop a family and just leave behind a good example for many years to come,” said Curl.

The first meeting between the state’s newest teams is Thursday night.

