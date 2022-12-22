So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota

Flood forecasting at the NWS
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorms are good for farmers and ranchers, but for some people, all this snow is reminding them of a devastating water event they would like to try and forget.

More than 11 years ago, many parts of the state were overflowing with flood waters. For some, all this snow has them concerned about the spring melt.

“We have a 10-foot snowbank in the backyard, and we are concerned about that disappearing,” said Robert Knutson of Mandan.

Allen Schlag is a hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck. For him, flood forecasting even in the winter is an almost everyday occurrence.

“The reason that is important to me because that is how much water we currently have available come spring melt for generating spring floods,” said Schlag.

Soil conditions are a big factor when predicting flooding, according to Schlag. This year, the soil is dry and warm, which makes it perfect for soaking up moisture.

“Come spring, we are going to have less frost in the ground and that is going to allow a lot of water to soak into the soil,” said Schlag.

Schlag says if this winter pattern maintains its trajectory of winter storms every month, the snow water equivalent could be around 4.5 inches, which makes flooding highly possible.

“I just hope that we can see it before it becomes any kind of flood issues,” said Knutson.

With two winter storms dumping more than 45 inches of snow so far on the capital city, there is a lot of moisture that needs to be soaked up. But Schlag remains cautiously optimistic for the spring.

“I would expect almost little to no flooding because we just don’t have the water to overcome those dry soils. However, we’re very early into the winter still,” said Schlag.

Right now, the snow water equivalent is 2.3 inches in Bismarck, which is slightly above the average.

The National Weather Service will issue its first probabilistic hydrological outlook in February, which details flood risks.

