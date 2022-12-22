The science behind calculating the wind chill and how quickly dangerous wind chills cause frostbite

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?

You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.

Wind chill equation (KFYR)

It ends up producing a handy table of numbers that we can use to determine the wind chill.

With temperatures in North Dakota in the teens and twenties below zero this week and wind gusts as high as 45 mph, this chart tells us that wind chills will be in the 50s below zero and that frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.

Wind Chill Chart (NWS)

“Wearing lots of layers of clothing and really limiting your time outside when we have these extremely cold wind chills is really important,” said Megan Jones, a meteorologist at the Bismarck National Weather Service.

When winds are calm, your body is able to radiate heat and create a layer of warmth between our skin and our surroundings. But with strong winds, the moving air breaks up this layer of heat around us and speeds up heat loss by moving the heat away from our bodies.

Hypothermia can develop in as little as 10 minutes with a temperature of 30 below zero, so know the warning signs that range from confusion to stiff muscles and treat it as a medical emergency if someone’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

During an extended cold snap, like we’re seeing across the country right now all the way down to Texas, wind chill advisories and warnings can be issued for long periods of time.

Wind chill advisories and warnings as of Wednesday (KFYR)

“And that is really where we come into some safety issues in the winter is when you have these sustained wind chills that are very, very cold. And people are just not meant to be outside for too long of a period when it’s that cold,” said Jones.

Looking at weather records that go back to 1950, the coldest wind chills recorded in the four major cities across western North Dakota are in the 60s below zero, and in the 50s below zero after the wind chill equation was updated in 2001.

Minimum wind chills in recorded history (KFYR)

However, there have been colder wind chills recorded in North Dakota away from the larger cities and further back in history.

One of these examples that could be the coldest wind chill in North Dakota was on January 22, 1936, when, utilizing the new, updated wind chill formula, a minus 73-degree wind chill was observed in both Fargo and Pembina, North Dakota.

January 22, 1936 wind chills (KFYR)

