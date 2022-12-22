Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest.

One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.

“With my legs burning and blister throbbing I pursued him. Out of breath, I took the shot. I missed but miraculously he didn’t move. I calmed myself, taking a deep breath I took one last shot. He dropped. This experience tested every part of me as a hunter and resulted in a successful, clean, rewarding, and memorable hunt,” the essay reads.

Tombre and his family were invited to the capital to meet with Gianforte and receive an award. Having only hunted deer for four years, Tombre said this season has been his favorite so far.

“It took a lot of effort and it felt really rewarding to get what I was looking for after so many hours of working hard trying to get a deer. It was a really fun experience,” Tombre said.

Tombre added that he missed out on a deer last year, which made it even more exciting to get one. He said he looks forward to eating the deer meat after it’s processed.

The winning essays can be read here: https://news.mt.gov/Governors-Office/2022-Youth-Hunting-Booklet.pdf

