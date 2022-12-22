Rep. Armstrong on the $1.7 trillion spending bill

Armstrong quote
Armstrong quote(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday afternoon.

The more than 4,000-page bill, which received support from both parties in a vote of 68-29, provides $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs and almost $45 billion for aid to Ukraine. Representative Kelly Armstrong says it’s too expensive.

“The amount of money we’re spending is absurd and the way in which it’s being jammed through at the eleventh hour is functionally why people distrust Congress so much. We have to fix the way we do this, and our Republican majority in Congress and our leadership better really get serious about it,” said Representative Armstrong, R-ND.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill as early as Thursday evening.

