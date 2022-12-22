Outdoor ice rink openings in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most popular outdoor recreation activities during the winter months is ice skating and hockey. Bismarck Parks and Recreation is officially opening four ice rinks and the warming huts for skaters Wednesday. The open rinks are Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Jaycee Centennial Park, New Generations Park, and Tatley-Eagles Park.

In previous years, the rinks may have been opened earlier, but due to the storm, have been postponed a bit. Each year, they try to have the seven outdoor rinks open by Christmas, so that when students are out of class, they can be on the ice.

“People are always excited when we learn that we have rinks open, and you know, as soon as it gets cold out, people are hoping that we can have the rinks open right away,” said Dave Mayer, operations director.

For updates on the other rinks, Bismarck Parks and Rec will be posting when the other three rinks will open. Outdoor ice skating attendance at Bismarck Parks and Recreation District rinks was 10,786 patrons for the 2021-2022 season.

