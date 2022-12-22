Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week.

Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.

In the district’s investigation report, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen said that Smith violated state law, federal special education laws and school policies. The complaints in the report include not reporting a child abuse allegation, improperly suspending a special education student without consulting their IEP, questioning a student’s learning disability, firing an employee without approval of upper administration, taking personal phone calls during work hours and acting disrespectful towards members of his staff.

“The rude and excessive behavior exhibited by Smith has been disrespectful, threatening, and has created an environment at Bakken Elementary which is not conducive to teaching or learning,” the report states.

The recommendation to the school board to terminate Smith was based on “immoral conduct, insubordination, failure to perform contracted duties without justification and conduct unbecoming the position held by the individual.”

As part of the separation agreement, Smith will be paid for the remainder of his contract up through January, totaling about $28,000.

