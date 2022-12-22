North Dakota population at an all-time high.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents.

New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year.

North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

The 2022 numbers are as of July 1.

Since 2010, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 16% since 2010. Only six states, Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.

“It’s encouraging to see a record number of people taking advantage of the abundant opportunities in North Dakota and experiencing our excellent quality of life,” Burgum said. “Even with this population growth, we continue to face major workforce challenges, and we look forward to working with state lawmakers when they convene in January to make North Dakota even more attractive to families and workers, including supporting child care and eliminating income tax for the majority of North Dakotans,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

