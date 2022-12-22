North Dakota population at an all-time high.

North Dakota Flag
North Dakota Flag(kfyrNorth Dakota Flag)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents.

New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year.

North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

The 2022 numbers are as of July 1.

Since 2010, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 16% since 2010. Only six states, Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.

“It’s encouraging to see a record number of people taking advantage of the abundant opportunities in North Dakota and experiencing our excellent quality of life,” Burgum said. “Even with this population growth, we continue to face major workforce challenges, and we look forward to working with state lawmakers when they convene in January to make North Dakota even more attractive to families and workers, including supporting child care and eliminating income tax for the majority of North Dakotans,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Crime scene tape
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

Latest News

Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
Jaeger Tombre
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest