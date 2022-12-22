North Dakota cities still shoveling out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two major winter storms in two months means a lot of blowing snow and shoveling. For the Bismarck street department, that means around-the-clock work to help dig the capital city out.

Plow crews are continuing to widen streets and haul snow away, but they will be ending their 12-hour shifts at noon on Thursday. The department’s crew leader said clearing the December storm went better than the November blizzard, since there were more breaks in the snowfall giving them time to go through emergency and residential routes.

“And then we will able to go back to the reds and then go through the residential again all the way through. We got holes punched in everything the first time around,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

So far, 333 loads of snow were hauled out just from fifth and sixth streets alone.

