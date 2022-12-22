New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year.

The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.

The four other projects in the works include:

Leland Olds Station-to-Tande 345-kV transmission project – 175 miles of transmission line and a new substation from Stanton to Tioga. Easement and permitting are pending, with the project expected to be done in 2025.

Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge – a 35-mile transmission line north of Killdeer, which is set to be complete in 2025.

East Fork Substation – a transmission line near Wheelock, which is set to be completed in 2024.

Wheelock-to-Saskatchewan and Tande-to-Saskatchewan – two lines roughly 50 and 60 miles in length that will extend electric capability into Saskatchewan, Canada.

