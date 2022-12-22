New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions.

With help from the New Salem community and the veterinarian clinic, Ginger’s puppies were born without any problems.

“Our power went out Thursday. It was very difficult because we had to get our power on at home and try to get the generator running in the weather, in the wind, and Thursday night was a very, very long night for Ginger,” said Molly Backhaus.

It took several helping hands to get Ginger to the clinic safely, thanks to the assistance of the staff at the New Salem Veterinarian Clinic.

“It was scary at times because we weren’t sure if we were going to have power throughout the whole surgery, or you know, if we were going to have power before the surgery. We weren’t sure if we were going to make it through some snow banks trying to get to the clinic,” said Genesis Waterfield, veterinarian technician.

Along with staff coming in, a New Salem community member brought in a generator so the clinic could have electricity during the 15-16 hour power outage at the house and clinic.

“And everybody went to extreme measures Friday morning to make sure that she could have her puppies, and there were no questions asked. Everyone just jumped on board,” Backhaus.

This is something both women are thankful for, and if Ginger could talk, she might say she’s thankful for the New Salem community that went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure the people and animals are cared for.

“Everybody helps everybody out, especially when it comes down to somebody in need; people are willing to drop whatever they’re doing to come and help people,” said Waterfield

Seven healthy puppies were delivered safely after the power was turned back on 15 minutes after they got to the vet. Backhaus is also extremely grateful for the lineman that restored power last Friday morning.

