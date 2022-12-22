ND Supreme Court finalists selected to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle

ND Supreme Court Finalists
ND Supreme Court Finalists(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three finalists have been named to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle on the North Dakota Supreme Court. VandeWalle, who has served 44 years on the Court, announced his retirement in November.

The state’s Judicial Nominating Committee reviews candidates and recommends them to the governor for appointment. The panel’s recommendations include South Central District Judge Doug Bahr of Bismarck, North Central District Judge Stacy Louser of Minot, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Rodenbiker of Fargo.

Governor Burgum has 30 days to select a nominee, ask for another list, or call for a special election.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

signing day
6PM Sportscast 12/21/22
girls hockey
Sports Spotlight: new era of girls hockey in Bismarck
wind chills
Life-threatening wind chills continue along with a blizzard warning for some - Evening Weather 12/21/22
flood flashbacks
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota