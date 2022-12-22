ND Supreme Court finalists selected to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three finalists have been named to replace Justice Gerald VandeWalle on the North Dakota Supreme Court. VandeWalle, who has served 44 years on the Court, announced his retirement in November.

The state’s Judicial Nominating Committee reviews candidates and recommends them to the governor for appointment. The panel’s recommendations include South Central District Judge Doug Bahr of Bismarck, North Central District Judge Stacy Louser of Minot, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Rodenbiker of Fargo.

Governor Burgum has 30 days to select a nominee, ask for another list, or call for a special election.

