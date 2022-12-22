Mandan Tennis Center opening its doors

Mandan Tennis Center
Mandan Tennis Center(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A dream for many Mandan residents has finally become a reality. The Mandan Tennis Center officially opened its doors Thursday. The facility has six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts.

Tracy Porter, president of the Mandan Tennis Center, is just one of the Mandan residents who have been waiting for this day. The project broke ground in May and is now open after construction crews worked around two large winter storms.

“We’ve got the Starion, we’ve got this, the new High School right around the corner, the new Walmart, and The Middle School over in that area, and this part of Mandan is really thriving right now,” said Porter.

Porter says the facility will help enhance the quality of recreation for residents and will serve Mandan sports teams, clubs, activities and more.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Crime scene tape
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

Latest News

Reindeer
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
McHenry 9-1-1 transcript released
McHenry 911 transcripts reveal details of hit and run
Armstrong on Jan 6 report
Armstrong, GOP representatives release counter Jan. 6 report
Armstrong quote
Rep. Armstrong on the $1.7 trillion spending bill