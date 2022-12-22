Mandan Tennis Center opening its doors

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A dream for many Mandan residents has finally become a reality. The Mandan Tennis Center officially opened its doors Thursday. The facility has six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts.

Tracy Porter, president of the Mandan Tennis Center, is just one of the Mandan residents who have been waiting for this day. The project broke ground in May and is now open after construction crews worked around two large winter storms.

“We’ve got the Starion, we’ve got this, the new High School right around the corner, the new Walmart, and The Middle School over in that area, and this part of Mandan is really thriving right now,” said Porter.

Porter says the facility will help enhance the quality of recreation for residents and will serve Mandan sports teams, clubs, activities and more.

