Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins.

The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.

It was picked it up and moved across the street to make way for the flood protection walls around the Mouse River.

Brian Billingsley, community development director at Minot, says Home Sweet Home received one bid when Minot put up a request for proposal.

“You may think $500 dollars is cheap, but it’s going to be probably two to four years before they can wrap up all the work, before they can even start bringing in any money,” said Billingsley.

He adds that the new owners plan to turn it into a bed and breakfast or an Airbnb.

He says the repairs needed on the building would cost at least $200,000 dollars.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.