Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday.

Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history.

Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott DeLorme.

She coached the Majettes “Sophomore B” volleyball squad in the fall.

Mathews won a state championship in 2018 as a senior at Minot High.

The Minot State University graduate also teaches second grade at Washington Elementary.

