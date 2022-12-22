Class-A Basketball Poll

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot High basketball programs are a combined 9-0 so far this season, and both teams are rated number one in Class-A by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Century Patriots are second in both polls.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (13) — 5-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century (3) — 3-0 Record — 66 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 4-0 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Mandan — 3-0 Record — 9 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-1), Bismarck High (2-1) and Fargo North (2-2)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Minot High (16) — 4-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck Century — 2-2 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 3-0 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Grand Forks Red River — 4-0 Record — 28 pts — Last week: 4th

5. West Fargo — 5-1 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (3-0)

