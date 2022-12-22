Bank donates $2,500 and more to Minot domestic violence organization

Donations to Domestic Violence Crisis Center
Donations to Domestic Violence Crisis Center(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is approaching its goal of raising $15,000.

Aspire Credit Union contributed a $2,500 check. In addition to the check, they donated cars full of food and dozens of gifts for the residents.

Jill McDonald, the executive director of the DVCC, said their annual budget is $2.1 million. She says this year alone, they’ve served more than 1,000 people, including children.

“Our team has an educational component, so we can work towards what does healthy look like, all the way through the crisis and beyond with support groups,” said McDonald.

Aspire Credit Union leadership says they began collecting items for the organization six months ago.

