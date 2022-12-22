Armstrong, GOP representatives release counter Jan. 6 report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the January 6th Committee prepares to release its final report, Republican members of Congress originally appointed to the committee have released a separate report.

The Republicans’ counter report focuses on intelligence protocols within the Capitol Police force and communications between Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and the House Sergeant at Arms. It’s based on documents and news reports that are already public and interviews with Capitol security and Police officers. North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong is one of the Republicans who filed the report.

“This is about the security failures at the Capitol leading up to January 6 and what we do to make sure that the people who work here and the people who visit here are protected in the future,” said Rep. Armstrong.

The report says the House Sergeant at Arms was compromised by politics and didn’t adequately prepare the Capitol for possible violence. The January 6th Committee is set to release its final report Thursday.

