Another angle on the N.D. population story

Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.

“What’s really interesting, going back to the census, is at the local level. That’s where our census data for the state is actually going to have the biggest impact because as certain cities get bigger, they can qualify for more grants, more programs, they can get different businesses in,” said Jynette Larshus, Associate Professor of Sociology and Political Science Coordinator at Minot State University.

Jynette Larshus says even though North Dakota has grown by more than 16% since 2010, don’t expect to see a new Representative in Congress anytime soon. She says since there are a fixed number of 435 delegates, another state would have to lose representation, and since North Dakota isn’t the fastest growing state, it’s unlikely to be fast-tracked to more representatives.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Crime scene tape
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

Latest News

Police identify victim
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
Found man
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
North Dakota Flag
North Dakota population at an all-time high.
Bakken Elementary Principal
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave