Another angle on the N.D. population story

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.

“What’s really interesting, going back to the census, is at the local level. That’s where our census data for the state is actually going to have the biggest impact because as certain cities get bigger, they can qualify for more grants, more programs, they can get different businesses in,” said Jynette Larshus, Associate Professor of Sociology and Political Science Coordinator at Minot State University.

Jynette Larshus says even though North Dakota has grown by more than 16% since 2010, don’t expect to see a new Representative in Congress anytime soon. She says since there are a fixed number of 435 delegates, another state would have to lose representation, and since North Dakota isn’t the fastest growing state, it’s unlikely to be fast-tracked to more representatives.

