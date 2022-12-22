Alexander Public School seeking $15.5 million bond for expansion

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s no secret that school districts in northwestern North Dakota are growing thanks to the oil boom. That significant growth poses challenges for how districts can handle it. Alexander Public School will be looking to pass a bond to help finance projects to alleviate some of their issues.

Teaching in Alexander has changed over the years for Michelle Simonson.

“Right now, I have 22 kids. At one point I had combination classrooms, meaning I taught third and fourth grade, and I had a total of about seven, maybe 10,” said Simonson.

From preschool to high school, the hallways have become more crowded. In the past 15 years, the Alexander School District has seen a 546% increase in students, starting around 48 all the way to about 323 today. The benefits of that growth have led to more activities such as robotics and coding, as well as not needing to co-op with nearby schools for athletics. Unfortunately, Superintendent Leslie Bieber said they are running out of space.

“We’re full. We’re crammed in. We hold classes out of our library, which limits our library being open,” said Bieber.

A potential solution lies in a $15.5 million bond that will add two pairs of classrooms for grades 3 through 8. It will also expand the school’s cafeteria and provide more working space for staff. Bieber says the bond would keep them from limiting electives in science and music.

“As we add students on, we’re not going to be able to offer science to them in a science lab. We need another science room. We need another music room,” said Bieber.

With more classes comes the need for more workforce. Fortunately, Bieber said several homegrown paraprofessionals at the school intend on teaching very soon, which will give them a head start on the hiring process.

The special election for the bond will be held on January 17. A public hearing on the bond will be on January 12.

