Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police say a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night. Police say a man, whom they’re calling a suspect, was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home with her.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street East for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at about 11 p.m. She was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released their identities as the investigation is still active. Investigators were on the scene overnight gathering information. They say there is no danger to the public.

