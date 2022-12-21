Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts

29-year-old Oscar Sosa sentencing
29-year-old Oscar Sosa sentencing(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies.

Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.

Sosa changed his plea to guilty on two counts of theft and one count of possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.

Restitution has not been determined.

