Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies.
Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
Sosa changed his plea to guilty on two counts of theft and one count of possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.
Restitution has not been determined.
