Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies.

Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.

Sosa changed his plea to guilty on two counts of theft and one count of possession of methamphetamine Tuesday.

Restitution has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.