West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer.

The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.

“I feel like we’re on a like a spy mission almost,” Thompson laughed as she followed in a line of cars full of presents Tuesday afternoon; All on their way to Erickson’s family’s West Fargo apartment.

Once at the apartment, Thompson, her co-workers from Aerotek, as well as teachers and administrators from Brooks Harbor Elementary where Lydia goes to school loaded up on presents and lined up at the apartment entry way. A friend of the family who was in on the secret let the group through the locked entry door. The group then headed up the stairs to gather outside the family’s door. Thompson knocked a few times before Corneileus Holt, Lydia’s father answered the door.

“Merry Christmas!” the group sang.

“Oh my goodness!” Holt smiled.

Lydia was diagnosed on the Fourth of July with Wilms tumor, which her family says has since spread to her lungs. Aggressive chemo treatments have made being a normal kindergartener a little difficult, but Lydia’s teacher says she puts on a brave face.

“She comes in every day with a smile. She is never one to complain about anything hurting. You would never know she’s going through this difficult time right now,” Brenda Francis said.

On top of dozens of gifts for Lydia and her family, a little something extra; A $7,000 check to pay the bills because childhood cancer impacts the entire family.

“We’re super grateful,” Lindsey Erickson, Lydia’s mom said.

“To give them something so great in this really tough time, it’s a bucket filler,” Francis said.

“No kid should have to go through anything like this,” Thompson said.

Thompson and Francis say they want Lydia and her family to know they’re not alone in this fight.

“Lydia, best Christmas ever?” Erickson asked her daughter.

“Yes!” Lydia smiled.

Lydia has updated scans on December 28. Erickson says while Lydia’s last scans didn’t show any shrinkage in her cancer, she says Lydia tells her, she feels like her sickness is gone and she’s ok.

