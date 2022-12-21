West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise

Lydia
Lydia(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer.

The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.

“I feel like we’re on a like a spy mission almost,” Thompson laughed as she followed in a line of cars full of presents Tuesday afternoon; All on their way to Erickson’s family’s West Fargo apartment.

Once at the apartment, Thompson, her co-workers from Aerotek, as well as teachers and administrators from Brooks Harbor Elementary where Lydia goes to school loaded up on presents and lined up at the apartment entry way. A friend of the family who was in on the secret let the group through the locked entry door. The group then headed up the stairs to gather outside the family’s door. Thompson knocked a few times before Corneileus Holt, Lydia’s father answered the door.

“Merry Christmas!” the group sang.

“Oh my goodness!” Holt smiled.

Lydia was diagnosed on the Fourth of July with Wilms tumor, which her family says has since spread to her lungs. Aggressive chemo treatments have made being a normal kindergartener a little difficult, but Lydia’s teacher says she puts on a brave face.

“She comes in every day with a smile. She is never one to complain about anything hurting. You would never know she’s going through this difficult time right now,” Brenda Francis said.

On top of dozens of gifts for Lydia and her family, a little something extra; A $7,000 check to pay the bills because childhood cancer impacts the entire family.

“We’re super grateful,” Lindsey Erickson, Lydia’s mom said.

“To give them something so great in this really tough time, it’s a bucket filler,” Francis said.

“No kid should have to go through anything like this,” Thompson said.

Thompson and Francis say they want Lydia and her family to know they’re not alone in this fight.

“Lydia, best Christmas ever?” Erickson asked her daughter.

“Yes!” Lydia smiled.

Lydia has updated scans on December 28. Erickson says while Lydia’s last scans didn’t show any shrinkage in her cancer, she says Lydia tells her, she feels like her sickness is gone and she’s ok.

Donations are still being collected to Lydia and her family. If you’d like to give, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Kristi Noem
Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear
10pm Sportscast 12/20/2022
10pm Sportscast 12/20/2022
HE WAS LAST SEEN LAST NIGHT AT 10:30 AT HIS HOME IN DICKINSON.
UPDATE: Larry Custer has been safely located by law enforcement officials
NEW TAXES ON PAYMENT APPS
New reporting threshold for payment apps could impact small businesses
Crime scene tape
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead