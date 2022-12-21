Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights.

Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send people without homes out in the morning, but that hasn’t been the case in the last five days.

So far, on average five to ten people take shelter daily from the cold.

Heisler said the number increases as they get closer to February 25 — coined as the coldest night of the year.

“Just glad we’re here providing safety. At its core we’re providing safety from people freezing and being injured,” Heisler said.

Long-term emergency shelter is open to families for 30 to 60 days and Heisler said there is a long waiting list.

