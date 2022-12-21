Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures

Warming shelter in Minot
Warming shelter in Minot(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights.

Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send people without homes out in the morning, but that hasn’t been the case in the last five days.

So far, on average five to ten people take shelter daily from the cold.

Heisler said the number increases as they get closer to February 25 — coined as the coldest night of the year.

“Just glad we’re here providing safety. At its core we’re providing safety from people freezing and being injured,” Heisler said.

Long-term emergency shelter is open to families for 30 to 60 days and Heisler said there is a long waiting list.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Latest News

Threshold change for payment apps
New reporting threshold for payment apps could impact small businesses
Drug shortages in stores
Tri-demic causes drug shortages
Twice Blessed Campaign
Twice Blessed Campaign impacts on fundraising
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet