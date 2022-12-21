Twice Blessed Campaign impacts on fundraising

Twice Blessed Campaign
Twice Blessed Campaign(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Twelve days are left in the Twice Blessed Campaign this year, including Tuesday.

The dollar amounts they’re able to match vary per organization. The source of the campaign, St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation’s website, lists over 50 organizations throughout the region that are part of this campaign.

Susan Weppler, president of the foundation, says 32 food pantries from 11 counties are in one group.

“There may be more, but the ones that we have identified, and we work with, we’ve been doing 20,000 to those pantries as a whole for 15 years,” Weppler said.

Weppler said it’s not nearly enough, but after the matching dollar amount is capped, the extra amount still goes to the organization.

Weppler also said one of the reasons people donate at the end of the year is for the extra tax credit.

