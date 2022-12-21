Tri-demic causes drug shortages

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Some over-the-counter medicines have become harder to find in retail stores. The tri-demic of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 spreading this season is increasing over-the-counter medicine demands.

Amoxicillin, which is an antibiotic, has been in short supply for the last two months.

Loralee Feininger, a pharmacist at Medical Arts Clinic, said Motrin liquid for children is also flying off the shelves.

“We did get a few bottles in about a week ago, but they lasted on the shelf for about 30 minutes,” she said.

Feininger said the generic versions are also in short supply. Retailers distribute them evenly.

If adult sizes are available, she suggests consulting a doctor or pharmacist for the right dosage for the child’s weight.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.