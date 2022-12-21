SILVER ALERT

SILVER ALERT: LARRY CUSTER
SILVER ALERT: LARRY CUSTER(NONE)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to an early morning news release, a Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of Dickinson Police Department.

Larry Custer of Dickinson, ND is a 80 year old white male.He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.His last known whereabouts were on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:30 pm MDT at his residence in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a red 2008 ford taurus with License plate ND 755BCU. Vehicle has front head light out and damage to driver side door.

Additional information: Mr. Custer was last seen wearing blue jeans, multi color western shirt and black winter coat.If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Governor Burgum will announce his replacement today at 12:15 pm.
Sanford to step down as lieutenant governor

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead
country school christmas
Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: Manning School’s Christmas pageant
winter camp
6PM Sportscast 12/20/22
wind gusts
Strong winds create dangerous wind chills and blowing snow – Evening Weather 12/20/22