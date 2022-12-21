BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to an early morning news release, a Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of Dickinson Police Department.

Larry Custer of Dickinson, ND is a 80 year old white male.He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.His last known whereabouts were on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:30 pm MDT at his residence in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a red 2008 ford taurus with License plate ND 755BCU. Vehicle has front head light out and damage to driver side door.

Additional information: Mr. Custer was last seen wearing blue jeans, multi color western shirt and black winter coat.If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.