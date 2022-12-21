Safe Williston Project looks to speed up surveillance gathering process for Williston Police

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Cameras are everywhere these days, and Williston police want to take advantage of them to help solve crimes

The Safe Williston Project allows residents and business owners to voluntarily register the locations of their video surveillance systems, making detectives aware of potential footage of crimes. Anyone enrolled in the program would receive an email or text from police requesting video within a certain timeframe.

“I think this gives the best avenue for the police department and the community to be able to get that footage and be able to solve those crimes or attempt to solve those crimes quicker,” said Lt. Dustin Celander with Williston Police Department.

Currently, officers search the area of an incident to see if there are any cameras that would have recorded the crime. Celander says the project aims to remove this step. He adds that this project does not give the police access to the footage.

“Nowhere in [the registration form] does it give us access to your cameras themselves. You have to provide the footage to us if we request it and you’re willing to provide it,” said Celander.

To register or for more information, visit police.cityofwilliston.com and click on the Safe Williston link.

