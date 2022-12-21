Oil truck fire near Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - An oil truck caught fire and spilled oil as it was leaving a well site in McKenzie County Wednesday evening.

The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources says the truck and trailer owned by Top Shelf Energy slid into a ditch.

Fire crews responded to the scene and let the oil burn. The fire lasted for more than three hours.

The DMR says a clean-up crew is on the way. Other emergency and oil crews are monitoring the scene.

