Oil truck fire near Watford City
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - An oil truck caught fire and spilled oil as it was leaving a well site in McKenzie County Wednesday evening.
The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources says the truck and trailer owned by Top Shelf Energy slid into a ditch.
Fire crews responded to the scene and let the oil burn. The fire lasted for more than three hours.
The DMR says a clean-up crew is on the way. Other emergency and oil crews are monitoring the scene.
