Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: Manning School’s Christmas pageant

MANNING, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re getting in the Christmas spirit in today’s “Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip.”

In 2014, Cliff Naylor visited the Manning School, one of the few remaining one-room schools in North Dakota.

They put on a special Christmas pageant every year.

In 1961, there were 817 one-room schools in North Dakota. Now, only five remain.

But they all continue that tradition of putting on a school Christmas program.

This year, the Manning School has 21 kids, and they already had their Christmas celebration this year.

