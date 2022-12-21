Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: Manning School’s Christmas pageant
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANNING, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re getting in the Christmas spirit in today’s “Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip.”
In 2014, Cliff Naylor visited the Manning School, one of the few remaining one-room schools in North Dakota.
They put on a special Christmas pageant every year.
In 1961, there were 817 one-room schools in North Dakota. Now, only five remain.
But they all continue that tradition of putting on a school Christmas program.
This year, the Manning School has 21 kids, and they already had their Christmas celebration this year.
