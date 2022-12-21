Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: Manning School’s Christmas pageant

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNING, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re getting in the Christmas spirit in today’s “Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip.”

In 2014, Cliff Naylor visited the Manning School, one of the few remaining one-room schools in North Dakota.

They put on a special Christmas pageant every year.

In 1961, there were 817 one-room schools in North Dakota. Now, only five remain.

But they all continue that tradition of putting on a school Christmas program.

This year, the Manning School has 21 kids, and they already had their Christmas celebration this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Doctors sanctioned in 2022
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Christopher Vickerman
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

Latest News

country school christmas
Off the Beaten Path – Return Trip: Manning School’s Christmas pageant
winter camp
6PM Sportscast 12/20/22
wind gusts
Strong winds create dangerous wind chills and blowing snow – Evening Weather 12/20/22
school concert preps
Martin Luther Elementary School prepares for their Christmas concert