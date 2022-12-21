North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average.

Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm.

“We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any more accumulation. So, we’ll just take it as it goes and it cost a lot of money to move snow with five-dollar fuel,” said Oliver County farmer and rancher Mikael Schmidt.

Burleigh County Extension Agent Tyler Kralicek said in the past 20 years, many Burleigh County ranchers moved their calving season from January to mid-March and April.

Earlier this year, the April blizzard was good for farmers but a different story for many Burleigh County ranchers.

“The death loss for some of those producers was pretty horrific and pretty sad, and we’ve even seen this fall that after guys have weaned, having some issues with respiratory problems that were probably attributed to that storm,” said Kralicek.

Tyler says many Burleigh County farmers told him their sunflower yields were some of the best ever.

“I was a little bit concerned because that’s a later harvested crop but same thing, the yields on those crops were extremely good,” said Kralicek.

A USDA crop report shows soybeans and corn were about average because the drought returned later in the growing season.

On the Schmidt farm, once the harvest is finished, he fixes equipment for next year.

“When the combine’s parked, you might have a few beers or whiskeys after that. But [the] next day, it’s back to business as usual. There’s not much [time] for days off,” said Schmidt.

Every farmer and rancher Your News Leader spoke with says any yield is better than what they produced in the drought of 2021.

