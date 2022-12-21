No changes in bond for Williston man charged with possession of explosives

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williams County district court judge said there would be no change made to the bond for a man charged with possessing more than 1,500 pounds of explosives.

Ross Petrie appeared in court Wednesday following additional charges made in relation to his arrest in October. Both the State and Petrie’s attorney agreed to keep the bond at $100,000.

Petrie previously posted bond and relocated to Pocatello, Idaho in agreement with the City of Williston and the State’s Attorney. The bond agreement said that Petrie was not allowed to leave the state, but was amended Wednesday.

Judge Kirsten Sjue told the court she had reservations about keeping the bond, but acknowledges that Petrie was able to appear in court despite moving to Idaho.

Petrie is charged with the release of destructive forces, four felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a bomb.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 18.

