New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down

Minot and New Town
Minot and New Town(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated.

Sometimes, wheels work just as well.

The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City.

Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde told Your News Leader nobody was harmed.

“Had a little boys bus fender bender on the way to (Watford City). Thanks to Dan Anderson, Chuck Hunter and the New Town School District for getting us a bus to continue the trip. All safe,” said Lunde in a tweet.

The Magicians play the Wolves at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Rough Rider Center.

