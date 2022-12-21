New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated.
Sometimes, wheels work just as well.
The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City.
Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde told Your News Leader nobody was harmed.
“Had a little boys bus fender bender on the way to (Watford City). Thanks to Dan Anderson, Chuck Hunter and the New Town School District for getting us a bus to continue the trip. All safe,” said Lunde in a tweet.
The Magicians play the Wolves at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Rough Rider Center.
