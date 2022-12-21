ND Country Fest preparing for biggest act yet

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter starts Wednesday, but organizers with ND Country Fest are already thinking of two seasons ahead.

Organizer Luke Shafer said he’s excited about next year’s lineup. He said artists become emotional because of North Dakota concertgoers.

“Each day is fully packed with some great country music stars and hits every single day, all four days. We’re so excited for it, we can’t wait for July. That’s for sure,” said Shafer.

Shafer said this will be the biggest ND Country Fest to date with 21 acts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.